Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvind Kejriwal’s Wife Sunita Likely To Campaign for AAP in Gujarat

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is reportedly set to engage in campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as per sources on Tuesday. The party is expected to reveal its roster of prominent campaigners for Gujarat later today.

She is likely to campaign for AAP candidates in Gujarat, a party source said. Chief Minister Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He is currently in judicial custody in Tihar.

Out of Gujarat's 26 Lok Sabha seats, the AAP is contesting two, Bharuch and Bhavnagar, as part of the INDIA bloc, while its ally Congress is vying for the remaining 24 seats. The AAP has nominated Chaitar Vasava in Bharuch and Umesh Makwana in Bhavnagar. The Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat are scheduled for a single phase on May 7, with the deadline for filing nomination papers set for April 19.