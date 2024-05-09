Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bahujan Samaj Party Releases New List of 2 Candidates in Uttar Pradesh

May 9, 2024

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) revealed two additional candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on ...

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) revealed two additional candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on Thursday. This announcement marks the 14th list of candidates declared by the BSP.

In a statement here, the party said Shubh Narayan Chauhan was its candidate from the Kushinagar Lok Sabha seat and Sandesh Yadav has been fielded from the Deoria Lok Sabha seat.

In the 2019 elections, the BSP contested nine of these seats, securing victories in four constituencies: Saharanpur, Bijnor, Nagina, and Amroha. Meanwhile, the SP fielded candidates in the remaining five seats, clinching victories in three, whereas the RLD lost both seats it contested. The upcoming Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases, commencing on April 19.
 

