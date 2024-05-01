Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Candidate Manoj Tiwari Files His Nomination From North East Delhi (Watch Video)

BJP Candidate from the North-East Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency Manoj Tiwari today filed his nomination papers. Before filing his nomination, Mr Tiwari held a road show in the National Capital which was joined by senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh, and others. Talking to the media, Mr Singh claimed that BJP will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in the National Capital. Mr Tiwari is contesting against Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar from the North-East Delhi Constituency.

#WATCH | BJP candidate from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari files his nomination for #LokSabhaElection2024pic.twitter.com/7zBJJhF3tl — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

Kumar is a former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union president who first made waves during protests in 2016. He was arrested at the time (and later released) for raising “anti-national" slogans on campus. He had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Begusarai on a CPI ticket but lost to the BJP's Giriraj Singh. Kumar joined the Congress in September 2021. The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party — both members of the INDIA bloc are contesting elections under a seat-sharing agreement. AAP has fielded candidates from four seats while the Congress contests three Lok Sabha constituencies. Delhi is set to vote on May 25 with the counting of votes taking place on June 4.