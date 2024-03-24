Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Expected to Release Fifth List of Candidates Today

Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections all parties are announcing their candidates list. In this, Bharatiya Janata Party i.e. BJP is also likely to announce the fifth list of its candidates on Sunday. Names of candidates from five states namely Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh can be announced. In this regard, a meeting of BJP's Central Election Committee was held at the party headquarters for nearly 3 hours till late on Saturday night.



In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the candidates in the fifth list were discussed. According to media reports, names have been finalized for 10 of the remaining 24 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Atul Garg from Ghaziabad, Arun Govil from Meerut and Kunwar Sarvesh Singh from Moradabad can be announced.

The seats in Odisha are also discussed, the tickets of these veterans are almost certain -

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal informed the media that the names of candidates for all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha were brainstormed in this meeting. According to media reports, Sambit Patra from Puri, Dharmendra Pradhan from Sambhalpur, and Aparajita Sarangi from Bhubaneswar could get tickets. Importantly, there was talk of an alliance between the BJP and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha. But it could not happen. Eight seats in Rajasthan and all remaining seats in West Bengal were also discussed in this meeting. However, three seats have not been considered yet.

This state along with Maharashtra will be discussed in the next meeting -

Importantly, Maharashtra and Bihar may be discussed in the next CEC meeting of the bird. Earlier, BJP has so far announced the names of candidates for 291 Lok Sabha seats. The names of some important party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari have already been announced for this election. This time too, the voting process for the total 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in 7 phases between April 19 and June 1. Counting of votes will take place on June 4.