Lok Sabha Election 2024 BJP Manifesto: PM Modi Promises Free Ration, Ayushman For Senior Citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the BJP's Lok Sabha manifesto which has a special focus on the poor, youth, farmers and women, and asserted that the need for a stable government with full majority was necessary when the world was passing through uncertain times. The prime minister handed over copies of the manifesto to representatives of the four broad groups -- Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Nari Shakti (GYAN) -- who are beneficiaries of government schemes.

HERE ARE KEY PROMISES IN BJP POLL MANIFESTO:

1. Elder citizens (aged above 70) and the transgender community will be brought under the ambit of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

2. Free ration will be continued for the next five years under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

3. The BJP manifesto also pledges to build 3 crore houses, and work towards cheap pipeline gas availability for all households. It also promises free electricity to poor households under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

4. The 'Sankalp Patra' promises to enforce the Uniform Civil Code and One Nation One Election.

5. The 'Modi ki Guarantee' manifesto also promises to make 3 crore women Lakhpati Didis, up from the nearly 1 crore women who have achieved the feat.

6. Specially abled people will now be given priority in the PM Housing Scheme, and special efforts will be made to ensure they get housing as per their special needs.

7. Existing healthcare services aimed at the prevention and reduction of breast cancer, cervical cancer, anaemia, and osteoporosis, will be expanded, with focus on omitting cervical cancer.

8. Implementation of strict law to stop misconduct in recruitment examinations in the country.

9. The BJP manifesto promises to keep increasing the MSP of crops "from time to time". It also pledges to launch a Krishi Infrastructure Mission for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of agri-infrastructure projects as well as an indigenous Bharat Krishi satellite for farm-related activities.

10. Guarantee to make India the third-biggest economic power in the world. Currently, the country is the fifth largest economy