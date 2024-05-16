Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Wants To End Reservation, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), expressed concerns about the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) electoral ambitions. Kejriwal said BJP wants to get more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls as it wants to end reservation.

Furthermore, he reiterated his earlier assertion that Home Minister Amit Shah could potentially assume the role of Prime Minister in the event of the BJP's return to power, indicating a potential shift in leadership dynamics within the party. Kejriwal also suggested the possibility of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath being replaced if the BJP retains power.

"The people of BJP have always been against reservation. They will change the Constitution and end reservation of SC/ST/OBC after coming to power," he said at a joint press conference along with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav here.

Kejriwal alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented a regulation stipulating that anyone aged 75 and above will not be given any post in the government and the organisation and will be retired. "PM Modi is going to cross the age of 75 next year and has decided to make Amit Shah the prime minister of the country," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal asserted that leaders who might have posed obstacles were marginalized within the party. He cited examples such as Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje, Raman Singh, Devendra Fadnavis, and Manohar Lal Khattar, claiming that they have been sidelined or effectively removed from positions of influence.