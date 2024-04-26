Lok Sabha Election 2024: CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Wife Sunita to Hold Roadshow in East Delhi on April 27

Atishi, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), announced on Friday that Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will actively participate in the party's campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. She is scheduled to kick off her campaign with a roadshow in the East Delhi constituency on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi, who is also a minister in the Delhi government, said Sunita Kejriwal will seek votes and blessings for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the people of Delhi. She will campaign for the party in Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat and Haryana. She will hold her first roadshow in East Delhi on Saturday and then another roadshow in West Delhi on Sunday, Atishi said.

Sunita Kejriwal is gradually stepping into a more prominent role, aiming to boost the AAP's campaigning efforts. This move comes as the party's activities have been impacted by the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case back in March.

Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody has been prolonged until May 7. The AAP, in collaboration with the Congress, is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, with candidates nominated for the East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and New Delhi constituencies. Meanwhile, the Congress has put forth its candidates for the North East Delhi, North West Delhi, and Chandni Chowk constituencies.