Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Holds Roadshow in Wayanad (Watch)

Rahul Gandhi, Congress Member of Parliament and contender for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, embarked on a vibrant roadshow through the district. Competing against him are Annie Raja of the CPI and K Surendran, the state unit chief of the BJP.

#WATCH | Kerala: Congress MP and candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, Rahul Gandhi holds a roadshow in Wayanad



CPI has fielded Annie Raja from this seat and BJP has fielded its state unit chief K Surendran.#LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/ysMQQsuNsh — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

Also Read| Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi To Campaign in Central and South Kerala Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, slated to participate in two events on April 15 in Kerala as part of the BJP's election drive for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. PM Modi is set to address a public gathering on Monday morning in Kunnamangalam, within the Alathur constituency of Thrissur District, as part of the election campaign.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the much-awaited Lok Sabha polls 2024. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19. Votes will be counted on June 4, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on March 16.

