Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi To Campaign in Central and South Kerala Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, slated to participate in two events on April 15 in Kerala as part of the BJP's election drive for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. PM Modi is set to address a public gathering on Monday morning in Kunnamangalam, within the Alathur constituency of Thrissur District, as part of the election campaign.

He will be participating in the election campaign to support NDA candidates T N Sarasu and Suresh Gopi, who are contesting in the Alathur and Thrissur constituencies, respectively. Following this, he will proceed to Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram District.

In Kattakkada, Modi will be campaigning for V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, both Union Ministers contesting under the NDA banner from the Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies, respectively.

Polling in Kerala for the general elections will be held on April 26 for all 20 constituencies. This is Modi's sixth visit to the state. He had last come to Kerala on March 19 when he held a massive roadshow in Palakkad district.

After his roadshow in Palakkad, Modi proceeded from there following his participation in a public meeting held in Pathanamthitta town on March 15. During the Pathanamthitta event, he rallied support for NDA candidates contesting in the southern Kerala constituencies.

