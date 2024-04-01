Lok Sabha Election 2024: CPI Announces Names of Candidates for Four Constituencies in Jharkhand

The Communist Party of India's (CPI) Jharkhand unit has announced the candidates for four Lok Sabha constituencies within the state. The CPI Jharkhand secretary revealed that Abhay Bhuiyan will contest from Palamu, Mahendra Oraon from Lohardaga, Arjun Kumar from Chatra, and Rajesh Kumar Kisku from Dumka.

Pathak told PTI, The names of the candidates were announced during a meeting on Sunday. He said that the party would contest eight Lok Sabha seats out of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand. Pathak stated that the party is on the verge of announcing candidates for an additional four seats, including Hazaribag, Koderma, Ranchi, and either Godda or Jamshedpur. Candidates are determined by our central executive body, and we have forwarded our recommendations, he explained. Additionally, Pathak said that they would participate in the elections under the CPI banner in Jharkhand, not the INDIA bloc.

Previously, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) unveiled its candidate for the Rajmahal Lok Sabha seat. The party has opted to contest the parliamentary elections on two seats - Rajmahal and Chatra - while extending support to INDIA bloc candidates in the remaining 12 seats.

Furthermore, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has designated Bagodar MLA Vinod Kumar Singh as its candidate for the Koderma Lok Sabha constituency. The party asserted that Singh would represent the INDIA bloc as the candidate from Koderma.

