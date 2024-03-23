Lok Sabha Election 2024: Disqualified Congress MLAs of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Likely To Join BJP

A number of ex-MLAs from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly are likely to align themselves with the BJP and stand as candidates in the forthcoming by-elections. This development comes amidst the persistent political turmoil gripping the state.

Six rebel Congress MLAs — Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Rajinder Rana, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Chetanya Sharma and Devinder Kumar Bhutto — were disqualified on February 29 for defying a party whip to be present in the House and vote in favour of the Himachal Pradesh government during a cut motion and budget.

The Election Commission has declared by-elections for the constituencies represented by three Independent MLAs - Ashish Sharma, Hoshiyar Singh, and KL Thakur - who tendered their resignations on Friday. Consequently, bypolls are anticipated to be conducted for their vacant seats. We have submitted our resignations. We will join the BJP and contest the elections on its ticket, Singh had later told reporters.

Last month, the Congress government, helmed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, was thrown into turmoil following the BJP's victory in the Rajya Sabha poll for the state's sole seat, aided by the support of nine MLAs. Despite Sukhu maintaining a resilient stance and no immediate threat looming over his administration, the BJP is actively pursuing the goal of toppling his government through victorious bypolls. There's a prevailing belief that such wins could potentially attract more legislators from the ruling party to join the BJP's ranks.

Following the disqualification of the six Congress MLAs, the ruling party's strength dwindled from 39 to 33 in the current 62-member assembly, compared to its original strength of 68. Meanwhile, the BJP holds 25 seats in the assembly.