Lok Sabha Election 2024: EC Directs CBDT To Verify Any Mismatch in Poll Affidavit Details Submitted by Rajeev Chandrasekhar

On Tuesday, the Election Commission directed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to examine any inconsistencies in the affidavit information provided by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contender for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress lodged a complaint with the election authority alleging a disparity between the real and declared assets in the affidavit submitted by Chandrasekhar, who is contesting against former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor. According to procedure, the EC has directed the CBDT to verify any mismatch in affidavit details submitted by Chandrasekhar, the sources said.

Any mismatch and falsification of affidavit is dealt with under Section 125 A of the Representation of the People Act 1951, they said. According to the law, withholding any information in nomination papers or affidavits is subject to punishment, including imprisonment for a period that could extend up to six months, a fine, or both.