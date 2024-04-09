CEC Rajiv Kumar's Security Increased Due to International Threats: ECI Sources

In response to potential threats, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been provided with a Z-category VIP security cover by the Union government, as confirmed by official sources on Tuesday.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar security increased due to international threats: ECI Sources — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

According to sources, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has assigned the Central Reserve Police Force with the responsibility of furnishing a contingent of approximately 40-45 personnel for this purpose.

A threat perception report prepared by central security agencies had recommended a strong cover for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kumar. The move comes amid preparations for the seven-phase general elections that begin on April 19.

The sources further mentioned that the armed commandos will accompany the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) during his journeys throughout the nation. Rajiv Kumar, a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch, assumed the role of CEC on May 15, 2022.