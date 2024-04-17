Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Serves Notice to Chandrashekar Rao for His Remarks on Congress

The Election Commission of India has served a notice to BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for his remarks on the Congress party in Sircilla on April 5. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) was asked him to explain his stand regarding his comments by 11 am, 18th April.

The ECI has taken cognizance of a complaint lodged by G. Niranjan, Sr. Vice-President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), alleging derogatory remarks made by K. Chandrasekhar Rao, President of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), during a press meet in Sircilla on April 5, 2024.

ECI Notice to KCR:

Telangana: The Election Commission of India has issued a notice to BRS President and Former Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao over his remarks against the Congress Party in Sircilla on April 5. The Commission has asked him to explain his stand regarding his comments by 11 am,… pic.twitter.com/lPEfF6KJ0C — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

In response to the complaint, the District Election Officer of Rajanna Sircilla District submitted a factual report stating that KCR made certain remarks during the press meet. The report highlighted statements made by Rao which were deemed derogatory and in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Election Commission, referring to past similar violations, has issued a notice to former Telangana CM, urging him to explain his stance on the remarks by 11:20 AM on April 18, 2024. Failure to respond within the stipulated time will result in appropriate action being taken by the Commission.