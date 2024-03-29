Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI to Deduct Rs 350 From Bank Accounts of Non-Voting Voters? PIB Fact Check Flags Fake News

The PIB fact-check team has flagged a fake news article that is going viral on social media websites and largely forwarded on WhatsApp. The misleading news article claimed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will deduct Rs 350 from the bank accounts of people who will not exercise their voting rights during the Lok Sabha election 2024.

It is also claimed that the poll body will deduct money from mobile top-ups or recharge balances for non-voters who don't have bank accounts. It further said that ECI had taken permission from the court so that no one filed a complaint against the decision.

Also Read | Supreme Court Stays Centre’s Notification on Setting Up ‘Fact Check Unit’ Under PIB To Combat Fake News.

The athorised government agency Press Information Bureau (PIB), debunked the fake claim on its X (Formerly Konwn as Twitter) saying that the 'claim is fake' and no such decision has been taking by the central poll authority. The fact checking team also warned people to 'do not' share such fake news.