Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election Commission Seizes Rs 4,650 Crore Even Before First Phase of Voting

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revealed record-breaking seizures of inducements during the 75-year history of Lok Sabha elections in India. According to an official statement by the ECI, an unprecedented Rs 100 crore has been seized daily since March 1, amounting to a staggering total of Rs 4,650 crore even prior to the onset of polling. This marks a notable 34 per cent surge from the Rs 3,475 crore seized throughout the entire 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to a statement from the ECI, the remarkable seizures were facilitated by meticulous planning, enhanced cooperation among agencies, coordinated deterrence measures, active involvement of citizens, and effective utilization of technology.

This sum encompasses various items such as cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and assorted freebies. Of particular note, drugs and narcotics, subject to heightened scrutiny by the commission, constitute approximately 45 per cent of the total seizures.

The seizures are a critical part of the ECI's resolve to conduct the Lok Sabha elections free of inducements and electoral malpractices and to ensure a level playing field. Tightening, monitoring, and checking were among the focus of deliberations to ensure an inducement-free electoral process, the commission said.