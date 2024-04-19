Lok Sabha Election 2024: Elections To Start from 7am to 6pm, CEC Rajiv Kumar Urges Voters to Participate In Large Numbers

As 16.63 crore electors prepare to cast their votes on Friday across 102 parliamentary constituencies in 21 states and Union territories, as well as 92 assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar urged voters to participate in the democratic process by voting themselves and encouraging others to do the same. Polling will take place from 7am to 6pm.

Over 18 lakh polling officials have been deployed across 1.87 lakh polling stations to facilitate voting for the massive electorate. Among them, 35.67 lakh are first-time voters, while 3.51 crore fall within the 20-29 age group. The Election Commission has organized transportation for polling and security staff, with 41 helicopters, 84 special trains, and approximately 1 lakh cars in use. Webcasting will be conducted at more than half of the polling sites, and micro observers will be stationed at all locations. Additionally, 361 observers, including general, police, and expenditure observers, have already arrived in their respective constituencies. Over 14.14 lakh registered voters aged 85 and above, as well as 13.89 lakh Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters, have been given the option to vote from their homes.

The optional Home Voting feature has received positive feedback, according to the Election Commission of India. Elections in several states and Union territories, including Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry, will begin and end on the same day. Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tripura, and Manipur will conduct voting in two phases, while Chhattisgarh and Assam will have elections in three phases. Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand will witness polling over four phases.

The second phase will see 89 Lok Sabha seats contested across 13 states/Union territories. All 20 seats in Kerala will go to polls during the second phase on April 26. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held over seven phases, beginning on April 19 and concluding on June 1. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4.