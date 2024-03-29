Lok Sabha Election 2024: How Muzaffarnagar People Missed Out Free Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner (Watch Video)

Anand Kumar, a lawyer by profession, faced a setback in his bid for a Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh as he failed to file his nomination papers.

Now Residents of Muzaffarnagar were left disappointed, as Kumar's late arrival to submit his nomination papers resulted in their hopes of enjoying free meals for five years being dashed.

Anand Kumar had ambitious plans to address various societal issues if elected to power, aiming to provide comprehensive support to the public. His proposed initiatives included tackling unemployment, offering free bus rides for women, implementing pensions for the elderly, facilitating marriage funds for young women, and ensuring free food distribution for five years.

UP : आनंद कुमार पेशे से वकील हैं। मुजफ्फरनगर लोकसभा सीट से चुनाव लड़ना चाहते थे। बाइक से नामांकन पत्र जमा करने आ रहे थे। रास्ते में बाइक का क्लच वायर टूट गया। फिर किक टूट गई। लेट हो गए और नामांकन जमा नहीं कर पाए। आखिरकार चुनाव लड़ने के अरमान भी टूट गए। इनका भारी दर्द सुनिए - pic.twitter.com/g7tqBnMzJk — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 29, 2024

Now, the public will be deprived of these promised facilities due to unforeseen circumstances. Anand Kumar's journey to submit his nomination papers was marred by mechanical failures as the clutch wire and kick of his bike broke down en route. Consequently, he arrived late and missed the nomination submission deadline, resulting in his dreams of contesting the elections being shattered.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the much-awaited Lok Sabha polls 2024. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19. Votes will be counted on June 4, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on March 16.

