Lok Sabha Election 2024: What Is a Star Campaigner? All You Need To Know

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its roster of prominent campaigners for the upcoming elections in Uttarakhand, featuring top leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Party President JP Nadda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Who is a star campaigner?

In electoral contexts, a star campaigner refers to a prominent figure, often a celebrity from the realms of politics or entertainment, enlisted to garner votes for a particular party. Notably, there exists no legal framework dictating the eligibility of individuals to assume the role of a star campaigner. They are selected by the respective political parties, with details provided regarding their constituencies and the duration of their status.

What is the maximum number of star campaigners allowed?

Given that political parties designate star campaigners, the Election Commission has introduced guidelines within the Model Code of Conduct to regulate their campaign activities. A "recognized" party, as designated by the Election Commission, is permitted to appoint up to 40 star campaigners, whereas an unrecognized political entity can nominate a maximum of 20 star campaigners.

What is the necessity for political parties to have a star campaigner?

It is closely tied to election expenses. The Election Commission monitors the expenditure incurred by individual candidates during the campaign, with most states allowing up to Rs 70 lakh expenditure per candidate in one constituency. The expenses related to electioneering by the star campaigner are not included in a candidate's election expenditure, providing them with additional flexibility. As per the Representation of the People Act, these expenses are to be covered by the respective political parties.

But terms and conditions apply?

In order for an individual candidate to benefit from relief in campaign expenditure, the star campaigner must restrict their activities to general campaigning for the party. If they appear on stage with a candidate, the entire campaign cost, excluding travel expenses, will be added to the candidate's election expenditure. This rule applies even if the star campaigner solicits votes for the candidate by mentioning their name. If multiple candidates share the stage with the star campaigner, the expenses accrued during the rally will be divided equally among the contestants.

Under what circumstances does the Prime Minister serve as the star campaigner?

According to the MCC guidelines, if a Prime Minister or a former Prime Minister serves as a star campaigner, the government will cover the expenses related to security, including those for bullet-proof vehicles. These costs will not be added to the election expenses of the party or the individual candidate. Nonetheless, if another campaigner accompanies the Prime Minister or a former Prime Minister during travel, the individual candidate will be responsible for covering 50 per cent of the expenditure related to security arrangements.