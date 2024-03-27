Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Releases Star Campaigners Including PM Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath for Uttarakhand

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its roster of prominent campaigners for the upcoming elections in Uttarakhand, featuring top leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Party President JP Nadda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP releases star campaigners including PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath for Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/plaGrouXmJ — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

Names of BJP Leaders who will campaign for BJP Candidates for Lok Sabha Election 2024, in the State of Uttarakhand

Narendra Modi

Jagat Prakash Nadda

Rajnath Singh

Amit Shah

Nitin Gadkari

Yogi Adityanath

Pushkar Singh Dhami

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Smriti Irani

Anurag Thakur

V.K. Singh

Shantanu Thakur

Dushyant Kumar Gautam

Mahendra Bhatt

Nayab Singh Saini

Naresh Bansal

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Anil Baluni

Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank"

Trivendra Singh Rawat

Tirath Singh Rawat

Vijay Bahuguna

Ajay Bhatt

Ajaey Kumar

Hema Malini

Manoj Tiwari

Dr. Kalpana Saini

Shahnawaz Hussain

Satpal Maharaj

Premchand Aggarwal

Subodh Uniyal

Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat

Ganesh Joshi

Rekha Arya

Saurabh Bahuguna

Deepti Rawat

Aditya Kothari

Khilendra Chaudhary

Rajendra Bisht

Asha Nautiyal

The BJP on Sunday released its fifth list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections.Among the new faces is actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been fielded from Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh.The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections from 31 seats in five states of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat and Haryana.