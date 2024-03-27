Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Releases Star Campaigners Including PM Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath for Uttarakhand
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 27, 2024 02:04 PM2024-03-27T14:04:44+5:302024-03-27T14:05:41+5:30
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its roster of prominent campaigners for the upcoming elections in Uttarakhand, featuring top leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Party President JP Nadda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP releases star campaigners including PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath for Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/plaGrouXmJ— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024
Names of BJP Leaders who will campaign for BJP Candidates for Lok Sabha Election 2024, in the State of Uttarakhand
Narendra Modi
Jagat Prakash Nadda
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
Yogi Adityanath
Pushkar Singh Dhami
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Smriti Irani
Anurag Thakur
V.K. Singh
Shantanu Thakur
Dushyant Kumar Gautam
Mahendra Bhatt
Nayab Singh Saini
Naresh Bansal
Manjinder Singh Sirsa
Anil Baluni
Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank"
Trivendra Singh Rawat
Tirath Singh Rawat
Vijay Bahuguna
Ajay Bhatt
Ajaey Kumar
Hema Malini
Manoj Tiwari
Dr. Kalpana Saini
Shahnawaz Hussain
Satpal Maharaj
Premchand Aggarwal
Subodh Uniyal
Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat
Ganesh Joshi
Rekha Arya
Saurabh Bahuguna
Deepti Rawat
Aditya Kothari
Khilendra Chaudhary
Rajendra Bisht
Asha Nautiyal
