By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 27, 2024 02:04 PM2024-03-27T14:04:44+5:302024-03-27T14:05:41+5:30

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Releases Star Campaigners Including PM Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath for Uttarakhand

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its roster of prominent campaigners for the upcoming elections in Uttarakhand, featuring top leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Party President JP Nadda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Names of BJP Leaders who will campaign for BJP Candidates for Lok Sabha Election 2024, in the State of Uttarakhand

Narendra Modi 
Jagat Prakash Nadda 
Rajnath Singh 
Amit Shah 
Nitin Gadkari 
Yogi Adityanath 
Pushkar Singh Dhami 
Shivraj Singh Chouhan 
Smriti Irani 
Anurag Thakur 
V.K. Singh 
Shantanu Thakur 
Dushyant Kumar Gautam 
Mahendra Bhatt 
Nayab Singh Saini 
Naresh Bansal 
Manjinder Singh Sirsa 
Anil Baluni 
Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank"
Trivendra Singh Rawat 
Tirath Singh Rawat 
Vijay Bahuguna 
Ajay Bhatt 
Ajaey Kumar 
Hema Malini 
Manoj Tiwari 
Dr. Kalpana Saini 
Shahnawaz Hussain 
Satpal Maharaj 
Premchand Aggarwal 
Subodh Uniyal 
Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat 
Ganesh Joshi 
Rekha Arya 
Saurabh Bahuguna 
Deepti Rawat 
Aditya Kothari 
Khilendra Chaudhary 
Rajendra Bisht 
Asha Nautiyal

 The BJP on Sunday released its fifth list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections.Among the new faces is actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been fielded from Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh.The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections from 31 seats in five states of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat and Haryana.

