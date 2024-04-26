Lok Sabha Election 2024: If Surat MP Was Elected Unopposed, What Happened to NOTA, Netizens Ask

The Lok Sabha elections are underway with intense focus on the Surat constituency in Gujarat. BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal secured victory unopposed after Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani's nomination was rejected. Opposition parties, including Congress, criticized the BJP, calling it a blow to democracy, alleging coercion and elimination of opposition candidates. The Thackeray group termed it the "Surat loot case," highlighting concerns over democratic principles.

Following BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal's uncontested victory in the Surat Lok Sabha seat, the Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, pressing for fresh elections. Alleging BJP's fear of the business community, Congress accused them of attempting match-fixing in the Surat constituency. The Congress has submitted a total of 16 complaints to the Election Commission, adding a new dimension to the Surat Lok Sabha elections.

Social media has stirred a range of reactions to the uncontested election. Netizens have raised concerns about the exclusion of the "None of the Above" (NOTA) option. They question whether voters' rights are being curtailed. Renowned director Sameer Vidwans highlighted the importance of NOTA, suggesting that even in a single-candidate scenario, it could provide insight into public opinion. Absence of the NOTA option challenges the notion of a truly "unopposed" election, Vidwans pointed out.

Mukesh Dalal's uncontested victory marks a historic moment in Surat's Lok Sabha elections. While this is a first for Gujarat politics, similar instances have occurred in the country's past. The tradition of winning unopposed dates back to India's first Lok Sabha elections in 1951, where five Congress candidates secured seats without contest. In the subsequent elections, including the 1952, 1962, and 1967 polls, Congress candidates dominated unopposed victories, with the highest being seven in 1952. Thus, historically, Congress has held the record for the most uncontested wins in Lok Sabha elections.

In 1967, the NNO party candidate of Nagaland secured an uncontested win, while in subsequent years, notable instances include Mohammad Shafi Bhat's unopposed victory from Srinagar in 1989 and Farooq Abdullah's in 1980. Dimple Yadav's uncontested win from Kannauj in 2012 also stands out. However, the introduction of the NOTA option in 2013 has drawn attention to the recent uncontested election in Surat. Voting is crucial to strengthen democracy, as emphasized by the Election Commission, which underscores the constitutional right and civic duty of every Indian citizen to vote. The absence of electoral competition raises concerns, particularly regarding the loss of voting rights for new 18-year-old voters and the inability to protest against candidates, including the unopposed one, through the NOTA option. This highlights the significance of the NOTA provision, a question that resonates among voters.

What is stated in the rule of the Election Commission?

According to guidelines released by the Election Commission, in instances of uncontested elections where only one candidate is in the running, that candidate will be declared the winner without the need for any votes to be cast. This protocol is implemented when all other candidates either withdraw their nominations or have them revoked. Following this procedure, if only one candidate remains in contention within a constituency, the Election Commission will officially declare them the victor and issue a certificate accordingly.

What is a NOTA?

If none of the candidates from any political party appeal to you or if you simply prefer not to vote for any of them, the Election Commission offers the option of NOTA, which stands for 'None of the Above'. This allows voters to register their protest by selecting the NOTA option button. By pressing the NOTA button, you indicate that none of the contesting candidates meet your criteria for a vote, or that you do not favor any of them. India is the 14th country globally to introduce NOTA as an alternative in the electoral process, a provision that has been available since 2013. NOTA was utilized during elections in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi.