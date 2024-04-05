Lok Sabha Election 2024: Independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh Joins BJP (Watch)

Independent Lok Sabha MP Sumalatha Ambareesh officially joins the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

#WATCH | Lok Sabha Independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh joins Bharatiya Janata Party in Bengaluru, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/fw7OVKieE1 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

Sumalatha Ambareesh, the Member of Parliament from Mandya, made a notable political maneuver by revealing her intention to align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the imminent Lok Sabha elections. Transitioning from her independent status after winning the 2019 general elections, the actor-turned-politician pledged her support to the BJP, citing its commitment to the development of Mandya and endorsing the re-election bid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the much-awaited Lok Sabha polls 2024. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19. Votes will be counted on June 4, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on March 16.