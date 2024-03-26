Lok Sabha Election 2024: Jyoti Mirdha of BJP Files Nomination for Nagaur Seat

Jyoti Mirdha, the BJP candidate contesting for the Nagaur Lok Sabha seat, submitted her nomination papers for the upcoming elections. Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar accompanied her during the nomination filing process at the collectorate.

Mirdha, a former Congress MP representing Nagaur, switched allegiance to the BJP before the 2023 assembly elections. She now faces competition from RLP convener Hanuman Beniwal, who is contesting the elections in collaboration with the Congress party.

Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26. Nagaur is among 12 Lok Sabha seats where elections will be held in the first phase on April 19. The last date of filing nomination papers for the first phase is March 27.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers is scheduled for March 28, with the final date for withdrawal of nomination papers set for March 30. The first phase of voting will take place across 12 Lok Sabha constituencies, including Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, and Nagaur, on April 19.

In the second phase, the remaining 13 seats comprising Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, and Jhalawar-Baran will go to polls on April 26.