Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nalgonda Police Seize Gold Worth Rs 5.73 Crores From Car in Telangana (Watch)

In anticipation of the Lok Sabha elections, Nalgonda police conducted vehicle inspections and confiscated gold valued at Rs 5.73 crores within the jurisdiction of Miryalguda 1 Town police station. The intercepted gold was en route from Miryalguda to Khammam in a vehicle.

#WATCH | Nalgonda, Telangana: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, as part of vehicle checking, Nalgonda police seized gold worth Rs 5.73 crores under Miryalguda 1 Town police station limits. The gold was being transported from Miryalguda to Khammam in a vehicle. Further details… pic.twitter.com/FVgaigoFBo — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

During vehicle inspections conducted in Miryalaguda in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a police team intercepted a Bolero car at Idulaguda Square. Upon examination, officers discovered 13 kg of gold, valued at Rs 5.73 crore, inside the vehicle. The car was en route from Hyderabad to Kodada.

Subsequently, the police confiscated the gold and have initiated interrogations with the three individuals who were traveling in the car. The police suspect that the vehicle belongs to an agency that supplies gold to distributors.