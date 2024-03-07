Lok Sabha Election 2024: NDA To Win 22 of 25 Seats in Northeast, Says Himanta Biswa

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence that the BJP-led alliance in power will secure victory in 22 out of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northeast during the upcoming elections.

Speaking at a press conference, Sarma emphasized that only three out of the 14 seats in Assam are currently uncertain. He affirmed that the NDA aims to clinch 22 seats across the Northeast region, with optimism about winning all seats in states other than Assam.

The convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the regional wing of the NDA, confidently stated that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections pose no challenge for the ruling front, ensuring a smooth victory.

Emphasizing that this election cycle revolves solely around development, he highlighted the substantial efforts undertaken to enhance the region's infrastructure.