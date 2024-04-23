Lok Sabha Election 2024: Not Scared of Expulsion From BJP, Says Former Karnataka Deputy CM Eshwarappa

Former Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa asserted on Tuesday that he is not scared of expulsion from the BJP, reaffirming his determination to vigorously pursue candidacy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate.

He said his expulsion was on the expected lines. On Monday, the BJP took the decision to expel Eshwarappa for a period of six years due to his breach of party discipline, particularly for his decision to run as an independent candidate in the Lok Sabha elections.

Ignoring the party's directions, you are contesting as a rebel candidate from Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency, causing embarrassment to the party. This is violation of party discipline, state disciplinary committee president Lingaraj Patil said in the expulsion order.

Eshwarappa has remained resolute in his decision to contest, rejecting attempts by party leaders to reconcile with him. The party's choice to expel the former Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council was made on the final day for withdrawal of candidature for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, scheduled for May seventh.