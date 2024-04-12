Lok Sabha Election 2024: Omar Abdullah To Contest Polls From Baramulla Constituency

The National Conference declared that former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will run for elections from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, as revealed on Friday.

NC President Farooq Abdullah informed reporters that Omar Abdullah has been nominated as the party's candidate for the Baramulla Parliamentary seat in north Kashmir.

Additionally, he announced that Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, a prominent Shia leader, will contest from the Srinagar constituency in central Kashmir, traditionally a stronghold for the NC. Polling for the Baramulla constituency is scheduled for May 20th.

