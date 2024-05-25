Lok Sabha Election 2024: Over 60,000 Police Personnel and Drones Deployed in Delhi

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election in Delhi on Saturday, the Delhi Police has implemented comprehensive security measures, deploying more than 60,000 personnel to facilitate a smooth, orderly, and unbiased voting process, according to officials.

The city police have also intensified surveillance along the borders of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, as stated by officials. As per the department's statement, the security infrastructure will be further bolstered by the addition of 51 companies of paramilitary forces and 13,500 home guards sourced from Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, the deployment of drones and CCTV cameras will enhance surveillance capabilities.

Since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, the Delhi Police has seized approximately Rs 14 crore of unexplained cash, according to the officer. The official further mentioned that the police have conducted flag marches, foot patrols, and area domination exercises across different areas of Delhi to instill confidence among communities and act as a deterrent against antisocial elements.

