Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3: Polling Begins in 93 Constituencies Across 11 States and Union Territories

Voting commences in 92 constituencies spread across 11 states and Union Territories on Tuesday, marking the onset of the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to sustain its dominance, particularly in Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, where it clinched a decisive victory in the previous election.

With a pool of over 1,300 candidates, including approximately 120 women, vying for victory in this phase, the electoral arena anticipates an engaging battle. Notable contenders in the fray include Union ministers Amit Shah, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Mansukh Mandaviya, as well as former chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh.

Voting for the third phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 begins. Polling being held in 93 constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories (UTs) today.



17.24 crore voters are casting their votes today.

During the third phase, elections will be held for 2 seats in Goa, 25 seats in Gujarat, 7 seats in Chhattisgarh, and 14 seats in Karnataka, marking the completion of the electoral process in these states. Previously, 14 seats in Karnataka were contested during the second phase on April 26. Additionally, voting for two Lok Sabha seats in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu is scheduled for Tuesday.

Apart from these, polling will take place for 4 seats in Assam, 5 seats in Bihar, 7 seats in Chhattisgarh, 8 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, and 4 seats in West Bengal. The polling date for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir has been rescheduled to May 25, phase 6.

In Maharashtra, 11 constituencies are up for contention, with particular focus on the electoral battle in Baramati, where Supriya Sule is pitted against Sunetra Pawar. Similarly, Madhya Pradesh gears up for voting across nine constituencies, showcasing prominent figures such as Jyotiraditya Scindia and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

During the third phase, the political landscape was charged with intense campaigning as both the BJP and Congress traded barbs. Prime Minister Modi and other BJP leaders said issues of social justice, while Congress leaders took aim at the BJP, leveling allegations of favoritism and wealth disparity.