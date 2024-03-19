Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Kerala’s Palakkad (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated a roadshow in Kerala's Palakkad district on Tuesday, March 19th. The procession began after 10:45 am from Kottamaidan Anchuvilakku, advancing towards the head post office in the town.

Watch:

#WATCH | Kerala: People in large numbers gathered to witness the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Palakkad. pic.twitter.com/ETuu82g2sC — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

Preceding Modi's roadshow, the Bharatiya Janata Party organized a bike rally in the town on Monday evening. Modi's Palakkad procession comes after his recent involvement in a public meeting in Pathanamthitta town on March 15th, during which he garnered support for NDA candidates competing in the southern Kerala constituencies.

In recent days, the Prime Minister has been extensively touring the southern region, engaging with the populace across states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka. During these rallies, he has been actively critiquing the Opposition while highlighting the accomplishments of his government during its 10-year tenure at the Centre.