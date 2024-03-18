Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi To Campaign in Karnataka Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver an election rally in Shivamogga, Karnataka, today. This marks his inaugural rally in the southern state following the release of the schedule for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday.

The party anticipates a gathering of 2.5 lakh individuals at the Allama Prabhu ground (Freedom Park). This marks the second public meeting in Karnataka for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, taking place in the home district of BJP stalwart Yediyurappa. BJP's candidate for the Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency is his elder son, B Y Raghavendra. However, party rebel and former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa has announced his intention to contest as an independent candidate in the same constituency.

BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra, who is former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's second son, visited Allama Prabhu ground along with senior party functionaries to oversee the preparations and gave necessary directions to ensure that the meeting goes well.

The saffron party is setting its sights on replicating its 2019 success in the upcoming 2024 elections. In the previous election, the party secured victory in 25 out of 28 seats, while the Congress and the JD(S) managed to secure only one seat each.

