Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi To File Nomination From Varanasi Today

A BJP leader announced that chief ministers from 12 BJP-ruled and alliance states, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are expected to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's filing of his nomination for a third consecutive term from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday.

Additionally, several Union ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as presidents of various National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies, are also expected to attend the event, the BJP leader added. Before filing his papers, the Prime Minister may pay obeisance to Maa Ganga at Dashashwamedh Ghat around 9 am, where he is likely to take a bath in the river. The PM is also expected to visit Namo Ghat.

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a dazzling roadshow in his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, where he vowed to do much more to serve the holy city in his third term. Modi, who first contested from Varanasi in 2014 as BJP's prime ministerial candidate, is seeking a third consecutive term from the seat. Voting will be held on June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election. So far, four phases of the Lok Sabha elections have been completed, with three remaining phases scheduled for May 20, May 25, and June 1. The seven-phase polls began on April 19, and the counting of votes is set for June 4.