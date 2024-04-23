Lok Sabha Election 2024: Police Seize Rs 1.03 Crore Cash, 4 kg Silver Jewellery From Car in Madhya Pradesh

In the midst of routine vehicle inspections as part of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, law enforcement officers uncovered a significant sum of Rs 1.03 crore in cash along with 4 kg of silver jewellery stashed inside a car. According to an official statement made on Monday, authorities detained two men and a woman who were traveling in the vehicle.

Checking of vehicles by the flying squad teams has been intensified in the state in view of the parliamentary elections, he said. Following a tip-off, police intercepted the car late Monday night, uncovering the cash and silver jewellery cleverly concealed beneath the two front seats within specially crafted compartments, as stated by Nai Abadi police station in-charge Varun Tiwari. Two men and a woman found within the vehicle were promptly apprehended and are currently undergoing questioning.

The Income Tax department will be informed about the seizure, the official said. Polling in Mandsaur will be held under the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 13.

