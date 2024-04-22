Lok Sabha Election 2024: Repolling at 11 Polling Stations in Inner Manipur Begins

Repolling is currently underway at 11 polling booths within the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency in Manipur. This decision came after the Election Commission declared Friday's voting null and void due to incidents of violence, including gunfire and clashes.

The Chief Electoral Officer announced on Saturday that repolling would take place at these 11 polling stations on April 22nd. The polling stations undergoing repolling include Moirangkampu Sajeb and Thongam Leikai in the Khurai constituency, four stations in Kshetrigao, and one in Thongju within the Imphal East district. Additionally, three stations in Uripok and one in Konthoujam within the Imphal West district are also part of the affected areas, as confirmed by the official.

Incidents of firing, intimidation, and destruction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were reported from certain polling booths in conflict-affected Manipur, which witnessed a 72 percent turnout in the Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday.

The Congress had called for repolling in 47 polling stations, alleging booth capturing and election rigging. Manipur Congress president K. Meghachandra stated that the party had filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer, requesting repolling in 36 polling stations within the Inner Manipur constituency and 11 in the Outer Manipur constituency.