Lok Sabha Election 2024: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Denies Party's Rift with Congress

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav quashed speculations regarding rifts between his party and the Congress, asserting that an understanding over seat sharing for the the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Bihar has been reached. He revealed that an official announcement regarding this arrangement will be unveiled in Patna shortly.

Yadav participated in a meeting of the INDIA bloc at Congress leader Mukul Wasnik's residence to discuss Bihar's seat-sharing formula. Following the meeting, he affirmed that his party, along with the Congress and the Left, will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections together in Bihar.

He stated that the partners of the INDIA bloc have verbally agreed upon the seat-sharing arrangement, ensuring that all constituents receive a fair and dignified allocation. The former Bihar deputy chief minister mentioned that a formal declaration regarding seat sharing will be issued in Patna within the next day or so.

The Congress-RJD alliance is the oldest alliance. We have been together in all situations and have contested elections together. There have never been any tensions between us. We have both always understood each other, said Yadav, who was flanked by Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh and AICC in-charge of state Mohan Prakash.

Yadav said that the media was not talking about the discord and dissatisfaction among NDA constituents in Bihar while highlighting tensions in the INDIA bloc when there were none.