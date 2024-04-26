Lok Sabha Election 2024: SC Issues Notice to EC Over Plea For Declaring Constituency Null and Void If Maximum Voters Opt For NOTA

The Supreme Court on Friday, April 26, has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to respond to a plea seeking guidelines that would trigger a fresh election in a constituencies where None of the Above (NOTA) receives majority of votes.

The plea filed on Friday sought the ECI to declare an election "null and void" if NOTA wins and conduct fresh elections in the respective constituency. The plea further stated that candidates who receive fewer votes than NOTA should be disqualified for five years.

Supreme Court Notice to ECI:

Supreme Court issues notice to ECI on a plea seeking direction to frame rules to the effect that if NOTA gets a majority, the election held in the particular constituency shall be declared null and void and a fresh election shall be conducted to the constituency.



The petition, which also calls for NOTA to be recognised as a "Fictional Candidate" with proper reporting and publicity, raises significant questions about electoral processes and voter representation.

A similar plea was filed in 2021 where the apex court had sought for the responses from the Central Government and the Election Commission. The 2021 plea sought for the poll body to nullify an poll results where NOTA has received the maximum of votes.

In 2021, the plea was heard by Chief Justice S A Bobde, Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, who in return issued notices to ECI and the Ministry of Law and Social Justice.