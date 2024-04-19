Lok Sabha Election 2024: SUV Carrying EVM Sinks in River in Assam's Lakhimpur Constituency (Watch Video)

A vehicle carrying an electronic voting machine (EVM) suddenly sank into the river after the water level rose, which mechanised a boat that was ferrying the vehicle in Assam’s Lakhimpur constituency on Friday, April 19.

The driver and polling officer managed to get out before water gushed into the vehicle. The official said the vehicle was on its way to the Amarpur area in Sadiya to replace an EVM after a technical glitch was detected in it as polling commenced in the morning.

SUV Carrying EVM Sinks in River

A quick response team stationed at Sadiya dispatched the SUV with the EVM, accompanied by the driver and an official. “As the vehicle was carried by a mechanised boat across the Deopani River, its water level and current suddenly increased. The boat sank under the force of the water, and the vehicle also partially sank,” the official told the news agency PTI.

“A State Disaster Response Force team was called in to pull the vehicle out of the water. He added that the EVM meant for replacement was damaged in the accident,” he added.