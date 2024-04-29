Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who Will Be the Prime Minister If INDIA Alliance Gets Majority? Asks Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Launching a scathing attack on the INDIA alliance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday, April 29, that if I.N.D.I.A block will get the majority, then will be the Prime Minister among the UPA leaders?.

Speaking with news agency ANI, Shah said, "Now if the INDI alliance says that Sharad Pawar will be elected (PM) for one year, Mamata ji will be elected for one year, Stalin will be elected for one year, and if anything is left, Rahul ji will be elected. This is not how the country is run."

Amit Shah: 'Who Will Be the Prime Minister If INDIA Alliance Win?"

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "This country paid the price of instability for 3 decades, unstable governments ran for 3 decades but in the last 10 years the country has got a strong leadership, it has got stability. Not only political stability, there has also been… pic.twitter.com/FNxa3kdQkD — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2024

On asking why the opposition has said that they will not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP to win the Lok Sabha election 2024, Shah replied, "This country paid the price of instability for 3 decades. Unstable governments ran for 3 decades, but in the last 10 years, the country has got a strong leadership, it has got stability. Not only political stability, but there has also been stability regarding policies and development programs."

Shah said that the people of the country will vote for BJP and we will form the government for the third term under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah said that after the completion of two phases of the Lok Sabha elections, the INDIA bloc is not able to mark victory on a single seat.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: FIR Filed Over Amit Shah's Fake Video Shared by Telangana Congress.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Police said that its special cell lodged an FIR in connection with the circulation of a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech regarding reservation issues on different social media platforms. Sources say arrests are likely to follow.

Ministry of Home Affairs had written in the complaint that it has been found that some doctored videos are being circulated by users of Facebook and Twitter.

The video seems to be doctored, spreading misleading information to create disharmony among communities, which is likely to affect public tranquility and public order issues, the MHA added. The case has been registered under sections 153/153A/465/469/171G and 66C of the IT Act, the police said on Sunday.