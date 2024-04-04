Lok Sabha Election 2024: You Can Trust a Poisonous Snake, but Not BJP, Says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leveled accusations against the BJP on Thursday, alleging their failure to adhere to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha elections and stated that the poisonous snake can be trusted but not the saffron camp.

During a rally in Cooch Behar, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the central investigative agencies, along with the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), are operating under the influence of the BJP. She called upon the Election Commission to investigate the matter thoroughly and guarantee fairness in the electoral process.

You can trust a poisonous snake; you can even pet it, but you can never trust the BJP. The BJP is destroying the country, she said. Mamata Banerjee reaffirmed her party's stance, stating that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would not succumb to the "threat of central agencies." She encouraged women in Cooch Behar to report any incidents of alleged BSF mistreatment of locals before the upcoming polls on April 19, emphasizing the importance of filing police complaints.

The central investigating agencies, the NIA, Income Tax, BSF and CISF are working for the BJP. We will humbly plead to the Election Commission to ensure a level playing field as central agencies are working for the saffron camp, she said.