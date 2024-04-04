“Woh Toh Jhooth-Mooth Ka Hum Beech..”: Nitish Kumar Attacks RJD During PM Modi’s Rally in Bihar (Watch)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his inaugural rally in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, on Thursday, leading up to the Lok Sabha Election. He expressed that I am satisfied that my younger brother Chirag Paswan is taking forward the ideas of Ram Vilas Paswan with full seriousness. The land of Bihar has been showing direction to the entire country but unfortunately, after independence, justice was not done to 5-6 generations of people in Bihar.

At PM Narendra Modi's public rally in Jamui, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "'Woh toh jhooth-mooth ka hum beech mein ek baar saath kar liye the toh aaj woh baat karta hai', but when I saw that he is doing wrong, I left them (RJD). And we are together forever now. 'Ab kabhi idhar udhar nahi hone waale hain'. PM Modi has been in the central govt for 10 years, and he has done so much work for Bihar and the country...Since we assumed power, Hindu-Muslim riots have stopped, I would like to appeal to the Muslim community that if you mistakenly vote for them (opposition), again those riots will start."



The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the much-awaited Lok Sabha polls 2024. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19. Votes will be counted on June 4, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on March 16.

