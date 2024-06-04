Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP’s Anurag Thakur Wins Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur Seat by Margin of Over 1.5 Lakh Votes

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur of the BJP secured a resounding victory in the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, winning by a record margin of approximately 182,357 votes. He defeated Satpal Raizada of the Congress party in a landslide victory.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur wins from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat.



(file pic)#LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/vhLF5uplan — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

Thakur, the elder son of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and brother of IPL Chief Arun Dhumal, received 607,068 votes, while Raizada garnered 424,711 votes. All other ten candidates in the race lost their security deposits.

The BJP leader had declared his assets which are above Rs 12.26 crore and has a criminal case against himself. Thakur had also won the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections by securing 4,48,035 votes against the Congress' Rajinder Singh Rana.