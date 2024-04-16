Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita Kejriwal Among AAP's 40 Star Campaigners for Gujarat
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 16, 2024 04:41 PM2024-04-16T16:41:17+5:302024-04-16T16:42:22+5:30
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a list of 40 star campaigners for Gujarat ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Tuesday. Among the names included are Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Raghav Chadha, and Isudan Gadhvi.
Party MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi ministerS Gopal Rai, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Kailash Gahlot to also cbe star campaigners. https://t.co/YVwLYLIaz7— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024
Check out the complete list here:
|S.No.
|Name
|1
|Arvind Kejriwal
|2
|Sunita Kejriwal
|3
|Bhagwant Singh Mann
|4
|Manish Sisodia
|5
|Dr. Sandeep Pathak
|6
|Pankaj Gupta
|7
|Sanjay Singh
|8
|Gopal Rai
|9
|Raghav Chadha
|10
|Satender Jain
|11
|Atishi
|12
|Saurabh Bhardwaj
|13
|Kailash Gehlot
|14
|Imran Hussain
|15
|Aman Arora
|16
|Gopal Italia
|17
|Isudan Gadhvi
|18
|Hemant Khava
|19
|Sudhir Vaghani
|20
|Alpesh Kathiriya
|21
|Rajubhai Solanki
|22
|Jagmalbhai Wale
|23
|Jewel Vasra
|24
|Kailash Gadhvi
|25
|Dr. Ramesh Patel
|26
|Manoj Sorathiya
|27
|Sagarbhai Rabari
|28
|Pravin Ram
|29
|Yuvraj Sinh Jadeja
|30
|Raju Karpada
|31
|Chetan Raval
|32
|Gauri Desai
|33
|Karshan Bhadarka Bapu
|34
|Reshmaben Patel
|35
|Naresh Poonabhai Bariya
|36
|Niranjan Vasava
|37
|Radhika Rathwa
|38
|Pankaj Patel
|39
|Jayesh Sangada
|40
|Ram Dhaduk
Of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the AAP is contesting two -- Bharuch and Bhavnagar -- as part of the INDIA bloc, while its ally Congress is contesting the remaining 24 seats. The AAP has fielded Chaitar Vasava from Bharuch and Umesh Makwana from Bhavnagar.
The BJP secured victory in all 26 seats during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, commanding a vote share of 63.1 percent, while the Congress party obtained 32.6 percent of the vote share. Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP triumphed in all 26 seats with a vote share of 60.1 per cent, while the Congress received 33.5 per cent of the votes.
Gujarat will vote for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in a single phase on May 7 across all the 26 parliamentary constituencies in the state. The counting of votes is slated for June 4.