Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita Kejriwal Among AAP's 40 Star Campaigners for Gujarat

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a list of 40 star campaigners for Gujarat ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Tuesday. Among the names included are Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Raghav Chadha, and Isudan Gadhvi.

Check out the complete list here:

S.No. Name 1 Arvind Kejriwal 2 Sunita Kejriwal 3 Bhagwant Singh Mann 4 Manish Sisodia 5 Dr. Sandeep Pathak 6 Pankaj Gupta 7 Sanjay Singh 8 Gopal Rai 9 Raghav Chadha 10 Satender Jain 11 Atishi 12 Saurabh Bhardwaj 13 Kailash Gehlot 14 Imran Hussain 15 Aman Arora 16 Gopal Italia 17 Isudan Gadhvi 18 Hemant Khava 19 Sudhir Vaghani 20 Alpesh Kathiriya 21 Rajubhai Solanki 22 Jagmalbhai Wale 23 Jewel Vasra 24 Kailash Gadhvi 25 Dr. Ramesh Patel 26 Manoj Sorathiya 27 Sagarbhai Rabari 28 Pravin Ram 29 Yuvraj Sinh Jadeja 30 Raju Karpada 31 Chetan Raval 32 Gauri Desai 33 Karshan Bhadarka Bapu 34 Reshmaben Patel 35 Naresh Poonabhai Bariya 36 Niranjan Vasava 37 Radhika Rathwa 38 Pankaj Patel 39 Jayesh Sangada 40 Ram Dhaduk

Of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the AAP is contesting two -- Bharuch and Bhavnagar -- as part of the INDIA bloc, while its ally Congress is contesting the remaining 24 seats. The AAP has fielded Chaitar Vasava from Bharuch and Umesh Makwana from Bhavnagar.

The BJP secured victory in all 26 seats during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, commanding a vote share of 63.1 percent, while the Congress party obtained 32.6 percent of the vote share. Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP triumphed in all 26 seats with a vote share of 60.1 per cent, while the Congress received 33.5 per cent of the votes.

Gujarat will vote for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in a single phase on May 7 across all the 26 parliamentary constituencies in the state. The counting of votes is slated for June 4.