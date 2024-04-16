Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita Kejriwal Among AAP's 40 Star Campaigners for Gujarat

Published: April 16, 2024

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a list of 40 star campaigners for Gujarat ahead of the Lok Sabha ...

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a list of 40 star campaigners for Gujarat ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Tuesday. Among the names included are Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Raghav Chadha, and Isudan Gadhvi.

Check out the complete list here:

S.No.Name
1Arvind Kejriwal
2Sunita Kejriwal
3Bhagwant Singh Mann
4Manish Sisodia
5Dr. Sandeep Pathak
6Pankaj Gupta
7Sanjay Singh
8Gopal Rai
9Raghav Chadha
10Satender Jain
11Atishi
12Saurabh Bhardwaj
13Kailash Gehlot
14Imran Hussain
15Aman Arora
16Gopal Italia
17Isudan Gadhvi
18Hemant Khava
19Sudhir Vaghani
20Alpesh Kathiriya
21Rajubhai Solanki
22Jagmalbhai Wale
23Jewel Vasra
24Kailash Gadhvi
25Dr. Ramesh Patel
26Manoj Sorathiya
27Sagarbhai Rabari
28Pravin Ram
29Yuvraj Sinh Jadeja
30Raju Karpada
31Chetan Raval
32Gauri Desai
33Karshan Bhadarka Bapu
34Reshmaben Patel
35Naresh Poonabhai Bariya
36Niranjan Vasava
37Radhika Rathwa
38Pankaj Patel
39Jayesh Sangada
40Ram Dhaduk

Of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the AAP is contesting two -- Bharuch and Bhavnagar -- as part of the INDIA bloc, while its ally Congress is contesting the remaining 24 seats. The AAP has fielded Chaitar Vasava from Bharuch and Umesh Makwana from Bhavnagar.

The BJP secured victory in all 26 seats during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, commanding a vote share of 63.1 percent, while the Congress party obtained 32.6 percent of the vote share. Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP triumphed in all 26 seats with a vote share of 60.1 per cent, while the Congress received 33.5 per cent of the votes.

Gujarat will vote for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in a single phase on May 7 across all the 26 parliamentary constituencies in the state. The counting of votes is slated for June 4.

