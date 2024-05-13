Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal, Wife Sunita, Sanjay Singh Among 40 Star Campaigners for AAP in Punjab

Lok Sabha Elections 2024:  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced their star campaigners list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab on Monday evening. The list features 40 names, including prominent figures like Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Other key AAP leaders listed as star campaigners are Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, and AAP MP Raghav Chadha, among others.

AAP Star Campaigners List for Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024

S.No.Name
1.Arvind Kejriwal
2.Sunita Kejriwal
3.Bhagwant Singh Mann
4.Manish Sisodia
5.Sanjay Singh
6.Dr. Sandeep Pathak
7.Pankaj Gupta
8.N D Gupta
9.Gopal Rai
10.Raghav Chadha
11.Satyender Jain
12.Atishi
13.Saurabh Bhardwaj
14.Kailash Gehlot
15.Harpal Singh Cheema
16.Aman Arora
17.Anmol Gagan Maan
18.Chetan Singh Jormajra
19.Brahm Shankar Jimpa
20.Harjot Singh Bains
21.Balkar Singh
22.Harbhajan Singh ETO
23.Lai Chand Kataruchakk
24.Baljit Kaur
25.Principal Budhram
26.Baljinder Kaur
27.Sanjeev Jha
28.Jasvir Singh Raja Gill
29.Taranpreet Singh Sond
30.Manjinder Singh Lalpura
31.Manjit Bilaspur
32.Sarabjit Manuke
33.Kulwant Panduri
34.Dr Inderbeer Nijjer
35.Daljeet Singh Bholla Grewal
36.Narinder Pal Singh Sawna
37.Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj
38.Devinder Singh Laddi Dhos
39.Dinesh Chadha
40.Dr Ravjot Tunr

The announcement comes as AAP intensifies its campaign efforts in Punjab, aiming to secure a significant presence in the region.

Voting for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will take place in a single phase during the seventh and final phase of the elections on June 1. The constituencies included in this phase are Gurudaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, and Patiala.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are scheduled to begin from April 19, covering 102 seats in 21 states during Phase 1. Subsequent phases are set for April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, with the announcement of results slated for June 4, 2024.

In the previous elections, Punjab had 13 Lok Sabha seats and 117 Assembly constituencies. Voting in 2019 occurred in a single phase on May 19, with results announced on May 23.

According to the 2011 Census, Punjab's population was 27,743,338, comprising 14,639,465 males and 13,103,873 females.

