Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Announces 27-Member Manifesto Committee, Rajnath Singh to Lead Panel (See List)

The BJP announced its manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, with Union Minister Rajnath Singh appointed as the committee's head.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been appointed as the convener of the panel, while Trade Minister Piyush Goyal will serve as the co-convener.

BJP president JP Nadda announces the Election Manifesto Committee for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.



The committee will be headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The committee, comprising 27 members, includes Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Smriti Irani, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Kiren Rijiju, and Arjun Munda, among others.

Prominent BJP leaders, including Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bhupender Yadav, Vishnu Deo Sai, Bhupender Patel, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Mohan Yadav, Vasundhara Raje, Ravishankar Prasad, and Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, will also be part of the election manifesto committee. The committee's role is pivotal as India prepares for a significant electoral event determining the future governance of the world's largest democracy.