Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP Releases List of 5 Candidates for Uttarakhand

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) released its list of 5 candidates from Uttarakhand for the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday. The BSP has fielded Neem Chandra Chhuriyal from Tehri Garhwal, Dhir Singh Bisht from Pauri Garhwal, and Narayan Ram from Almora (SC) Similarly, Akhtar Ali Mahigir has been nominated from Nainital Udham Singh Nagar, and Jamil Ahmed from Haridwar.

On Sunday, the BSP declared its list of candidates for 16 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls. The party, in charge in some districts, had earlier declared candidates at the district level.

The Mayawati-led party has fielded Majid Ali from Saharanpur, Shripal Singh from Kairana, Dara Singh Prajapati from Muzaffarnagar, Vijyendra Singh from Bijnor, Surendra Pal Singh from Nagina (SC seat), and Mohammad Irfan Saifi from Moradabad. From Rampur, it has given a ticket to Zishan Khan, Shaulat Ali from Sambhal, Mozahid Hussain from Amroha, Devvrat Tyagi from Meerut, and Praveen Bansal from Baghpat. From Gautam Buddha Nagar, Rajendra Singh Solanki will be the party candidate, while Girish Chandra Jatav will be in the fray from Bulandshahr (SC seat), Abid Ali from Aonla, Anis Ahmad Khan alias Phool Babu from Pilibhit, and Dodaram Verma from Shahjahanpur (SC).

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19.