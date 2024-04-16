Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases Another List of Three Candidates for Jharkhand
April 16, 2024
The Congress party on Tuesday, April 16 released another list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand. Deepika Pandey Singh has been named as the candidate from Godda, while Krishna Nand Tripathi will contest from Chatra. Anupama Singh has been selected to represent the party from Dhanbad constituency.
Congress releases another list of 3 candidates in Jharkhand for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024
Deepika Pandey Singh to contest from Godda
Krishna Nand Tripathi from Chatra
Anupama Singh from Dhanbad #LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/Ai9cUqWKzP
The Election Commission of India (EC) announced on March 16, 2024, the upcoming Lok Sabha election dates. According to the EC's announcement, the General elections in Jharkhand will be held in four phases: May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Voting in Jharkhand will encompass 14 Lok Sabha seats. The model code of conduct came into force starting the evening of March 16 and will remain in effect even after polling until the entire counting process is completed on June 4. Counting of votes will be conducted collectively across the nation on June 4, 2024.
Here is the complete schedule for Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election 2024:
Phase
Constituencies
Date
IV
Khunti, Lohardaga, Palamu, Singhbhum
May 13
V
Chatra, Hazaribagh, Kodarma
May 20
VI
Dhanbad, Giridih, Jamshedpur, Ranchi
May 25
VII
Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda
June 1
