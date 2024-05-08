Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC Orders Repolling at Four Booths in MP's Betul After EVMs Damaged in Bus Fire

Betul Repolling: The Election Commission (EC) has directed repolling at four booths in Madhya Pradesh's Betul Lok Sabha seat on May 10 following the damage of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in a fire incident. An official confirmed that the EVMs were affected when a bus carrying them, and polling personnel caught fire near Gola village around 11 pm on Tuesday.

On May 7, the bus, carrying election officials and EVMs post-polling, was engulfed in flames; fortunately, no injuries were reported. According to PTI reports, the fire damaged EVMs at four polling stations, including booth numbers 275, 276, 277, 278, 279, and 280. The fire was attributed to a spark in the bus, which was completely destroyed.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A bus, carrying polling personnel, burst into flames while returning from Goula Village in the Multai assembly constituency of Betul Lok Sabha constituency last night. The polling personnel jumped off the bus and were safe. However, four EVMs suffered… pic.twitter.com/wlqMXrlB2z — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2024

After receiving a report from the district administration regarding the fire, the EC ordered re-election at four polling stations within the Multai assembly segment of the parliamentary seat. The repolling is scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm on May 10, with the affected booths located at Government Integrated High School, Rajapur; Government Integrated High School, Raiyat; Government Primary School Kunda, Raiyat; and Government Integrated High School, Chikhlimal.

The Betul Lok Sabha seat recorded the 72.65 per cent voter turnout on Tuesday during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh.