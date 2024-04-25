Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI Takes Cognisance of MCC Violations by PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Seeks Response By April 29

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has noted the alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Accusations have been made by both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) regarding actions that could potentially stoke division based on religion, caste, community, or language. In light of these concerns, the ECI has called for formal responses from both leaders by 11 am on April 29th.



Allegations of MCC violations have been swapped between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, with BJP President JP Nadda and INC President Mallikarjuna Kharge involved in the exchange as an initial move. The Election Commission of India has requested a response by 11 AM on April 29th.

"Political parties will have to take primary responsibility for the conduct of their candidates, star campaigners in particular. Campaign speeches by those holding high positions are of more serious consequences," said the Election Commission.

On Monday, the BJP asserted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had inaccurately asserted an increase in poverty in India and called upon the Election Commission to take decisive measures against him. In a formal complaint lodged with the electoral body, the BJP further accused Gandhi of perpetuating a regional and linguistic divide within the nation to disrupt the electoral environment.

