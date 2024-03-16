Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Congress MP Karan Singh Yadav Joins BJP in Jaipur

On Saturday in Jaipur, Karan Singh Yadav, a former Congress MP from Alwar, officially joined the BJP. He was accompanied by numerous other Congress leaders who also decided to switch their allegiance to the saffron party.

Yadav resigned from the Congress' primary membership on Friday after holding senior party leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh responsible for denial of ticket to him for contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Alwar.

The Election Commission of India will announce the Lok Sabha elections 2024 dates today (March 16). The poll body will also announce the Assembly election dates for some states.

Rajiv Kumar and newly appointed Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar will announce the polling date at a press conference today at 3 p.m. The event will be live-streamed on social media platforms and the official YouTube channel of ECI.

