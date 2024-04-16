Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia Files His Nomination From Guna Constituency

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Guna, Jyotiraditya Scindia files his nomination for the general elections rom Guna constituency, on Tuesday afternoon. Before filing his nomination, Jyotiraditya Scindia performed puja at Hanuman temple before filing his nomination. CM Dr. Mohan Yadav, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state president VD Sharma also reached Guna to take part in Scindia’s rally. BJP has fielded Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna seat. At the same time, Congress has made Yadvendra Singh Yadav its candidate. Interestingly, in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Scindia, who fought on Congress ticket, lost to BJP’s KP Yadav by more than 1.26 lakh votes.

Later, he switched to BJP in 2020 and is aiming to regain his lost ground. The Guna Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh has long been synonymous with the Scindia familys political dominance. It is regarded as their stronghold, second only to Gwalior, and has been represented by prominent Scindia family members over the years. Notably, Vijayaraje Scindia, Madhavrao Scindia, and Jyotiraditya Scindia have all seen electoral success here.

In 2014, when the Congress stalwarts had to face defeat in the Modi wave, Jyotiraditya Scindia was successful in winning from here. However, after losing the Lok Sabha poll from Guna in 2019, Scindia joined the BJP in 2020.